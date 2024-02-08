Knuckles Live-Action Series Premieres April 26, Trailer Released - News

Paramount Pictures announced the Knuckles live-action series will premiere on Paramount+ on April 26 in the US and Canada, and on April 27 in all other countries Paramount+ is available in.

The TV series is set between the movies Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and will consist of six episodes.

View the official trailer below:

Read details on the series below:

The new live-action series will follow Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protege and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

In addition to Elba starring as the titular character, Adam Pally reprises his role from the film franchise as Wade Whipple. The ensemble cast includes guest stars Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital). Special guest star Ben Schwartz will reprise his role as Sonic, as well as special guest star Tika Sumpter, reprising her role as Maddie. Colleen O’Shaughnessey will also return as a special guest star in her role as Tails.

All of the key creative team from the previous films have returned for the series, including the films’ director/executive producer Jeff Fowler, who directed the pilot episode and helped transition the film’s signature cinematic animation style to television, as well as Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington and Toru Nakahara, who serve as executive producers along with Idris Elba. Additional directors for the series include Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone and Carol Banker.

The series was created for television by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, who is showrunning during production. Whittington, who wrote Sonic the Hedgehog 2, serves as head writer and wrote the pilot for the series. Additional series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

