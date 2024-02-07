Homeworld 3 Delayed to May 13 - News

Gearbox Publishing and developer Blackbird Interactive have announced Homeworld 3 has bee ndealyed to May 13. It will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store for $59.99.

"We hope you all have been enjoying your first-time going hands-on with Homeworld 3 during our public demo of War Games," reads a message from the developer.

"Watching you share your experiences, exchange and debate strategies, and give us constant feedback has been incredible. This was our first time seeing the game played at scale, which is always an equally thrilling and nerve-wracking moment.

"We also recently gathered a dedicated group of players from outside our organizations to play through the full game. This resulted in additional insights and perspective that will be incorporated to make Homeworld 3 the best experience possible.

A"fter careful analysis of feedback, we made the decision to delay the global launch of Homeworld 3 until May 13, with advanced access set for May 10, to ensure that we’re making the final tweaks needed to deliver at the level of quality that we strive for and you deserve.

"To say that you as a community of players have been waiting patiently for this next installment would be an understatement, and we are deeply appreciative of that. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress."

We have an important message regarding the launch date for Homeworld 3. pic.twitter.com/6bHrNAntsF — Homeworld (@HomeworldGame) February 7, 2024

