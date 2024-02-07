Nintendo President: Generational Transitions in Gaming Consoles is Never Easy - News

/ 132 Views

by, posted 19 minutes ago

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa speaking during a Q&A session with shareholders was asked what risks it was mindful of as it looks to continue to build on the success on the Nintendo Switch.

Furukawa is well aware that because one console is a huge success it isn't guaranteed to carry over to the next console. As an example, the Wii sold 101.63 million units, while the successor, the Wii U, only sold 13.56 million units.

"We approach our business every day with a profound sense of urgency," said Furukawa (via a translation by VideoGamesChronicle).

"The generational transition of platforms in the dedicated gaming console business is never easy. We have experienced significant challenges following successful platforms multiple times, so we never consider our current situation to be totally secure.

"Furthermore, as you pointed out, our business is always exposed to great competition. From a broader entertainment perspective, not only video games but also various forms of leisure are competitors in this industry. In this environment, there’s an increasing need, more than ever before, to continue offering unique propositions to become a brand that customers choose."

Nintendo has yet to discuss the successor to the Nintendo Switch. However, there are rumors the Switch 2 will launch later this year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles