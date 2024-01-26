Rumor: Switch 2 Launches This Year With 8-Inch LCD Screen - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 549 Views
The successor to the Nintendo Switch is reportedly launching later this year and it will have an 8-inch LCD screen, according to Japan-based Omida analyst Hiroshi Hayase reported by Bloomberg.
The analyst, who focuses on small and medium displays, says the Nintendo Switch 2 is the reason for amusement displays to double its shipment figures for the year.
If the Switch 2 does have an 8-inch LCD screen it would be bigger than the screens that come with the different Switch models. The Switch OLED has a 7-inch OLED screen, the original Switch has a 6.2-inch LCD screen, and the Switch Lite has a 5.5 inch screen.
Kantan Games CEO Dr. Serkan Toto previously predicted Nintendo would release the successor to the Nintendo Switch for $400 later this year with a chance the price of games will increase to $70.
"The time is finally here for a Switch successor, even though I can say a 'Pro' model actually did exist and certain developers were already working with the dev kit," said Toto. "I believe the next hardware will drop [in 2024] for $400. There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70."
He says the Switch 2 is likely going to be more of an iteration of the Switch rather than a revolution. He says that while Nintendo might add "bells and whistles" to the next-generation console, it will keep the portable functionality.
"The next system is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution. Nintendo might add some bells and whistles to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch. And because there is Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing."
Please have backwards compatibility
I think that's more of an analysis/prediction than a rumor, but it sounds like a fair observation.
That increases the chance it's actually a 1080p display (instead of 720p).
I think that would be a waste of effort. 720p looks just fine on a screen like that (if the game internal resolution matches that 720p that is). Besides, whathever hardware is inside the Switch 2, I doubt it will be powerful enough for developers push for 1080p on portable mode (at least on the most demanding titles). Also also, the battery would drain way faster.
We must consider that they don't have to use a 1080p resolution. It can easily have something like 900p or less as a sweet middle point between 720p and 1080p to compensate for the new screen size.
I DEMAND a good button layout, which no one else is doing. People are not even asking for analog triggers on the Switch 2…..so as usual, one of the worst thing about gaming is gamers themselves who don’t even ask for good things for themselves.
What I demand is good for every gamer, but watch the insane downvotes from people don’t want good things.
Bigger screen is good, but cheaping out on the screen quality is typical Nintendo.
It definitely does feel like many are only discussing the specs and ignoring the various other foibles that Switch has. For starters, they badly need to make the joycons (and the joycon like area of the Switch 2 Lite) wider, so that the face buttons (ABXY) can be offset to the side somewhat, people who play on Xbox and PS have muscle memory for their right thumb traveling up and right to access the face buttons, not straight upwards like on Switch, makes it very awkward to transition between systems if you are a multiplatform gamer.
Then they need to replace those very unsmooth tiny sticks, on my switch lite at least the sticks feel like you are moving around the inside of a half polyhedron instead of the inside of half sphere, why are there noticeable edges and corners, and just so much all around resistance when moving the sticks around? I tried playing a shooter on my Switch Lite once and my aim was just utterly abysmal compared to when I play shooters on PS/Xbox controllers. They need to make the sticks a bit bigger and make them much smoother.
Analog triggers would be great to see for sure, on that I agree, they really do help some game genres such as racing since they allow you to do only partial throttle, much like the actual gas pedal/acceleration pedal of a real car. In some shooters they can allow you to fire a full auto weapon in single fire mode by only doing a partial trigger pull instead of full trigger pull.
If it's $400 as rumored, then it leaves space for a 6.5inch model for less money down the line.
Honestly I hope they don't make the system bigger. Switch OLED (7 inch screen) is plenty.
I feel the Switch Oled is a pretty great balance between console size and screen size. I'm not sure I want a bigger screen and bigger console. 7" is fine.
I'll probably get Switch 2 three months to a year into its release. It's not too soon, I'm ready for it to drop Q4 2024.