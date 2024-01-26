Rumor: Switch 2 Launches This Year With 8-Inch LCD Screen - News

The successor to the Nintendo Switch is reportedly launching later this year and it will have an 8-inch LCD screen, according to Japan-based Omida analyst Hiroshi Hayase reported by Bloomberg.

The analyst, who focuses on small and medium displays, says the Nintendo Switch 2 is the reason for amusement displays to double its shipment figures for the year.

If the Switch 2 does have an 8-inch LCD screen it would be bigger than the screens that come with the different Switch models. The Switch OLED has a 7-inch OLED screen, the original Switch has a 6.2-inch LCD screen, and the Switch Lite has a 5.5 inch screen.

Kantan Games CEO Dr. Serkan Toto previously predicted Nintendo would release the successor to the Nintendo Switch for $400 later this year with a chance the price of games will increase to $70.

"The time is finally here for a Switch successor, even though I can say a 'Pro' model actually did exist and certain developers were already working with the dev kit," said Toto. "I believe the next hardware will drop [in 2024] for $400. There is a high chance that games will cost more, too: $70."

He says the Switch 2 is likely going to be more of an iteration of the Switch rather than a revolution. He says that while Nintendo might add "bells and whistles" to the next-generation console, it will keep the portable functionality.

"The next system is also likely to be an iteration rather than a revolution. Nintendo might add some bells and whistles to the device, but it will be similar to the current Switch. And because there is Pokémon, and Pokémon is associated with handheld gaming, there is no way on earth Nintendo will drop the portability feature for their next big thing."

