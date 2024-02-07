Forza Motorsport Update 6 Makes Changes to Car Progression - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Turn 10 Studios announced changes will be made to Car Progression in Forza Motorsport based on player feedback in update 6, which is expected to release in March.

There are two changes that will be made to Car Progression. The first is that all car parts for every car will be unlocked at Car Level 1 and the second is that Car Points will be acquirable using in-game Crefits.

"Firstly, we will remove the locked part mechanic so all car parts can be accessed at Car Level 1 for every car in the game," said Turn 10 Studios. "Once a car is added to your car collection, you can install upgrades to it in any order that you wish. Whether it's engine swaps, race tires, aspiration changes, body kits or any other part available for your vehicle, you will have the freedom to build cars your way.

"Secondly, in addition to earning Car Points through levelling up the car, you will be able to use in-game Credits to acquire Car Points. This means you can begin to immediately install upgrades to your car if you have sufficient Credits or if you would rather save your Credits, you can still earn car parts through car leveling as before.

"We’re testing a ratio of 4,500 Credits for 500 Car Points and based on the feedback we’ve collected, we expect this to provide a healthy balance. That means if you’re upgrading the 2021 Volkswagen Golf R with all available parts at Level 1, for example, it will cost 89,775 Credits. In the case of the 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé, for all parts it amounts to 125,325 Credits, or for the 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432, it totals to 133,875 Credits.

"Brand discounts will remain as they currently are. When a car reaches the maximum Car Level 50, a Showroom discount of 5% is applied to future cars you purchase from that same manufacturer. If you get 5 cars from the same manufacturer to Car Level 50, the loyalty discount stacks to 25%. The time needed on-track to reach Car Level 50 will remain between 2 and 3 hours."

Forza Motorsport is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

