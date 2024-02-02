95% of Studios Are Reportedly Developing or Maintaining Live Service Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 449 Views
95 percent of video game studios are developing or maintaining a live service game, according to the 2023 Game Development Report from Griffin Gaming Partners spotted by GamesIndustry.
The report surveyed 537 studios from around the world and found that 66 percent of developers "agreed that live services are necessary for long-term title success." It also states that development on traditional games takes two to three years, while live service games take over five years.
"Multi-year game development forms production processes and pipelines that are intended to deliver a few key milestones in what is essentially a waterfall process. Production in live services, however, is a constant state of planning & adjusting game parameters to enhance player experience while designing and deploying new features to add new player value," reads the survey.
The report says live service developers would rather have faster content releases.
"Across the industry, live service teams reported their ideal production schedules as weekly to biweekly for live ops cadences and biweekly to monthly for game content updates. In the context of game development, which typically spans multiple years, live service production schedules are moving at breakneck speed."
If this is anywhere near accurate, I don't know how much gaming I have left in me. I can count the number of actually good live service games from studios who formerly made singleplayer games, on one or two hands most likely. I don't want to live in a world where most of the singleplayer games have content which was once included on the disc as part of the game's price tag, content like costumes and new game+, is instead sold to us as paid DLC in order to fund longer dev cycles and crazy AAAA budgets.
Studios need to get back down to basics, get the development budgets and dev cycles back under control again, before this whole industry snowballs into collapse. Not every game needs to have AAAA levels of detail like TLOU 2 with it's realistic clothing drying and wetness system or RDR2 with it's shrinking horse balls in cold weather, resulting in $300m+ budgets and development cycles of 6+ years. Get back down to basics please, Remedy made Alan Wake 2 in just over 4 years on a combined development + marketing budget of just 70m Euros, and it's currently 3rd place behind Baldur's Gate 3 and Zelda in total GOTY award wins this year, more AAA studios should learn from them.
Gone are the days of simple classic games that release with 100% of the content at launch.