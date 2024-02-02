95% of Studios Are Reportedly Developing or Maintaining Live Service Games - News

posted 2 hours ago

95 percent of video game studios are developing or maintaining a live service game, according to the 2023 Game Development Report from Griffin Gaming Partners spotted by GamesIndustry.

The report surveyed 537 studios from around the world and found that 66 percent of developers "agreed that live services are necessary for long-term title success." It also states that development on traditional games takes two to three years, while live service games take over five years.

"Multi-year game development forms production processes and pipelines that are intended to deliver a few key milestones in what is essentially a waterfall process. Production in live services, however, is a constant state of planning & adjusting game parameters to enhance player experience while designing and deploying new features to add new player value," reads the survey.

The report says live service developers would rather have faster content releases.

"Across the industry, live service teams reported their ideal production schedules as weekly to biweekly for live ops cadences and biweekly to monthly for game content updates. In the context of game development, which typically spans multiple years, live service production schedules are moving at breakneck speed."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

