Rumor: New PlayStation Handheld Powered by AMD is in Early Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 777 Views
A new rumor has surfaced claiming a new PlayStation handheld powered by AMD is in early development, according to YouTube channel Moore's Law Is Dead and spotted by Wccftech.
The new PlayStation handheld is in the "High Level Design Phase" and will be powered by a custom AMD APU. The handheld is at least two years away and has yet to be greenlit for release.
The specs for the new PlayStation handheld have not been finalized, however, Moore's Law is Dead speculates it will likely use 18 CUs so it can be compatible with PS4 titles available on the PlayStation Store. He also claims it will be compatible with PS5 titles as well. However, developers would have to patch their games to ensure they run properly on the console. He also speculates the GPU could run at 1.8 GHz or lower due to the PS5's variable clock speeds.
This should be treated with a grain of salt until an official announcement from Sony.
Im using the PlayStation Portal a lot and I really like it. So if they come with a native way to play without the need to connect the main console, I’m all for it. That being said I have time believing this is true…
A portable PS4 would be cool but I think the time has passed. It would make sense as an accessory to play PS4 downloaded games and stream PS5 games from anywhere but requiring dedicated software would be a non-starter.
Dedicated software with Remote Play for console titles is indeed a nonstarter. Vita was a flop, and the best a successor to the Vita could hope for is more sales than Vita but selling far worse than 3DS, GBA, and PSP.
Something I'd like to see (which should've been what the PS Portal is) is a handheld that natively plays digital PS4 games even offline and without a PS4 or PS5 console. And PS5 games could be supported via Remote Play if you have a robust enough connection. Heck, PS4 games could be remote as well if you really wanted that extra option and perhaps even streaming of PS3 games from PS Plus. The device obviously wouldn't be as cheap as Switch Lite, but I don't see it being any more expensive than the cheaper SKUs of Steam Deck.
Still, Sony could always increase their capacities to support a handheld with exclusive Software. If they want there are ways, if they dont they'll find excuses.
Games sell hardware after all. It will need exclusives or its reason to (hypothetically) exist are naught. If this rumor turns out to be true, I'll definitly keep an eye on the device.
And if it is at least as powerful as the Switch 2, then it should have no problems getting the same games. I really want a PSVita successor. I have one myself and I use it just as much as my Switch
It would be great if it can run PS5 games, all we need is 1080p 60 fps.
It depends how it can scale. A ps5 on 6nm consumes 200 watts. On 3nm it would probably be closer to 100 watts. On 2N maybe like 70w.
Of course we will also see RDNA5 by then. So you could get PS5 performance in a 20-25W system which is crazy to think of. And you don’t even need 4K output but that would require game modifications.
Only thing is cost. A handheld that can play ps5 games natively and runs for 3h with an OLED screen will cost a lot. You might as well get the next steam deck or rog ally because Sony releases their games on steam and you have 1000s of games available. So it should be super easy to use and priced reasonable.
This would be the best time to try a handheld again. Sony is at it's peak right now and people are buying all their accessories without question. This could do really well for them.