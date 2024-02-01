Rumor: New PlayStation Handheld Powered by AMD is in Early Development - News

A new rumor has surfaced claiming a new PlayStation handheld powered by AMD is in early development, according to YouTube channel Moore's Law Is Dead and spotted by Wccftech.

The new PlayStation handheld is in the "High Level Design Phase" and will be powered by a custom AMD APU. The handheld is at least two years away and has yet to be greenlit for release.

The specs for the new PlayStation handheld have not been finalized, however, Moore's Law is Dead speculates it will likely use 18 CUs so it can be compatible with PS4 titles available on the PlayStation Store. He also claims it will be compatible with PS5 titles as well. However, developers would have to patch their games to ensure they run properly on the console. He also speculates the GPU could run at 1.8 GHz or lower due to the PS5's variable clock speeds.

This should be treated with a grain of salt until an official announcement from Sony.

