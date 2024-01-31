Stellar Blade Releases on April 26 for PS5 - News

/ 591 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer SHIFT UP announced Stellar Blade will launch for PlayStation 5 on April 26. Pre-orders will open on February 7.

The Standard Edition will cost at $69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,980, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99 / £79.99 / €89.99 / ¥9,980.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read new details on the game via the PlayStation Blog below:

The Story of Eve’s journey

Stellar Blade follows the journey of Eve, a warrior who descends from an off-world Colony to defeat the Naytibas, humanity’s enemy that suddenly emerged on Earth. The Naytibas appear to be attacking the human race at the will of a higher entity composed of Alpha and an Elder, but no one really knows about their origin.

The protagonist, Eve, finds herself in a devastated world where she meets Adam, a survivor left on Earth, and Lily, a member of a previous airborne squad. Together they join forces in battle against the Naytibas. Along the way, Eve’s party works with the surviving citizens gathered in the last human city, Xion.

The World of Stellar Blade

Xion is connected to a semi-open world region called the Wasteland and the Great Desert, which harbor many secrets. You get to cross paths with many different people and go on adventures in these vast fields to fulfill Eve’s goals while also helping the citizens of Xion. One of the missions involves gathering Hyper Cells, which are a massive source of energy sustaining Xion. These cells lie dormant throughout the fields, and Eve retrieves these Hyper Cells to turn Xion back to its original glory. This leads her to meet more characters along the way.

Throughout her adventures, you will pick up items like Exospines or Gears as well as acquire SP EXP which unlocks powerful skills. You can also acquire various cosmetics, such as costumes, accessories, and hairstyles.

Players will hear a wide of variety of music while exploring in Stellar Blade. From relaxing tunes at the camp to music that captures the poignancy of a ruined city. Almost all the songs have choruses and vocals, which will immerse you into the world of Stellar Blade.

Pre-Order Details

In addition to our launch date, we are excited to share your options for experiencing Stellar Blade. Pre-orders will open on February 7 at all participating retailers, PlayStation Store, and direct.playstation.com. Preorders will go live at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET in the United States on February 7. Players who preorder any version of Stellar Blade will receive an early unlock of “Planet Diving Suit” for Eve, “Classic Round Glasses” for Eve, and “Ear Armor Earrings” for Eve.

Get your hands on the standard edition of Stellar Blade for $69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99 / ¥8,980 MSRP. There will also be a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

The Digital Deluxe edition of Stellar Blade ($79.99 / £79.99 / €89.99 / ¥9,980 MSRP) will include the game, all the preorder incentives, as well as Stargazer Suit for Eve, Stargazer Wear for Adam, Stargazer Coat for Lily, Half-Rim Glasses for Eve, Quadruple Rectangle Earrings for Eve, Stargazer Pack for the Drone, 2,000 SP EXP and 5,000 Gold in-game currency to help you on your quest to reclaim Earth.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles