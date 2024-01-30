Fate/Stay Night Remastered Announced for Switch and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Aniplex and developer TYPE-MOON have announced Fate/Stay Night Remastered for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch later this year.

The game is a remastered version of the PlayStation Vita title Fate/Stay Night Realta Nua.

View the teaser trailer below:

