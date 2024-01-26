Berserk Boy Releases March 6 for Switch and PC - News

Developer BerserkBoy Games announced announced Berserk Boy will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on March 6.

Release dates for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions have yet to be announced.

View the official release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Berserk Boy is a high-speed action packed platformer, packed with vibrant and stylish pixel art.

In the distant future, a mad scientist and his army of darkness seek to enslave the people of Earth. Hope for all humanity rests with The Resistance, but are they enough? Enter Kei, a rookie hero who is transformed by mysterious Orb energy into Berserk Boy!

With high-speed action and the power to defeat evil, Berserk Boy must face off against the diabolical Dr. Genos and his army of Dark Energy minions. Can he save the world before it’s too late? It’s time to GO BERSERK!

Unleash Your Ultimate Form

Use the power of the Berserk Orbs to change forms and use Lightning, Fire, Earth, Air, and Ice abilities, becoming a force to be reckoned with!

Go Berserk!

Become a master of speed and skill as you chain together combos to fill your Berserk Meter and unleash devastating special attacks! Upgrade your abilities and become an unstoppable force!

Beeps and Bops

With a soundtrack from Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes, lead composer of Sonic Mania and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, enjoy original high-energy beats as you Go Berserk in this brand new future classic!

Retro Goes Modern

Berserk Boy brings retro gaming into the modern age with slick and stylish platforming action. Inspired by the genre greats, you’ll be able to play for big scores and fast times in this modern adventure with a retro feel.

Everyone is Here

Developed by the aptly-named solo developer BerserkBoy Games, together with the publishing expertise of SMG Studio—best known for hit indie releases Moving Out, Death Squared. For fans of Mega Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, and a whole host of platforming classics, your new favorite game awaits!

