Over 5,600 Video Game Industry Employees Have Been Laid Off in January 2024

posted 1 hour ago

2023 ended up seeing over 10,000 employees in the video game industry laid off and 2024 is on track to be an even worse year for layoffs.

Video Games Layoffs has reported 3,770 have been laid off in 2024 as of January 24. Once you add in the 1,900 laid off at Microsoft's gaming division that brings the total to 5,670 laid off in less than a month.

Microsoft today announced it was laying off 1,900 employees at its gaming division, which is about eight percent of the around 22,000 employees at Microsoft Gaming. The layoffs are primarily at Activision Blizzard, however, some at Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda/ZeniMax will also be impacted.

The second biggest layoff in the gaming industry in 2024 was 1,800 laid off at Unity on January 8, 2024, which is nearly 25 percent of its total workforce.

Twitch laid off over 500 employees or around 35 percent of its staff on January 10 and earlier this week Riot Games announced it was laying off about 530 employees or 11 percent of its total workforce.

