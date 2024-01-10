Twitch Lays Off Over 500 Employees - News

Twitch last March laid off just over 400 employees and now CEO Dan Clancy has announced another round of layoffs that will see more than 500 employees let go. This is around 35 percent of its staff.

"Today I have some incredibly difficult news to share," said Clancy. "As you all know, we have worked hard over the last year to run our business as sustainably as possible.

"Unfortunately, we still have work to do to rightsize our company and I regret having to share that we are taking the painful step to reduce our headcount by just over 500 people across Twitch. This will be a very hard day. Our service exists to empower communities to create, together, and every single one of you has played a vital role in fostering our community and furthering that mission.

"I know many of you are wondering why this is happening. Over the last year, we’ve been working to build a more sustainable business so that Twitch will be here for the long run and throughout the year we have cut costs and made many decisions to be more efficient.

"Unfortunately, despite these efforts, it has become clear that our organization is still meaningfully larger than it needs to be given the size of our business. Last year we paid out over $1 billion to streamers. So while the Twitch business remains strong, for some time now the organization has been sized based upon where we optimistically expect our business to be in 3 or more years, not where we’re at today. As with many other companies in the tech space, we are now sizing our organization based upon the current scale of our business and conservative predictions of how we expect to grow in the future.

"This decision, while incredibly difficult and painful, is necessary to ensure that we can continue to serve our streamers sustainably without impacting their ability to support their careers on Twitch. Part of what makes this so difficult is the passion that so many of you share for the Twitch community, and the hard work you’ve put into serving our streamers."

Clancy will host a Twitch stream on Thursday, January 11 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm UK to speak with the community.

