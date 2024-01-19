AI LIMIT Releases Later This Year for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher CE-Asia and developer SenseGames announced the PlayStation China Hero Project title, AI LIMIT, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in 2024.

AI LIMIT is set in the distant future, long after the fall of civilization. The world is now infested with a mysterious substance known as the Mud, with monsters roaming the land and survivors struggling to endure. The player takes on the role of Arrisa, a powerful entity called Blader, equipped with incredible regeneration ability. In her quest, she will explore the ruins of ancient cities teeming with enemies, aiming to unveil the truth behind the apocalypse and sow the seeds of hope for a new world.

Facing a myriad of mighty foes and vicious monsters, Arrisa went through countless deaths and rebirths. She is good at finding opportunities in the onslaught and gives it her all to turn the tide. After a near-impossible battle, she will continue her journey on the wasteland as if it were just another day.

Arrisa wields a wide variety of weapons, allowing her to execute flashy combos by utilizing each weapon’s unique moves and sets, aiming to seize the initiative in battle.

Moreover, the weapon skills system gives Arrisa more attack choices. Her left-hand mechanism can use dozens of spells to enrich her fighting style.

In addition to its intense fighting and action elements, the world of AI LIMIT offers a rich environment to explore. Bizarre and magnificent city ruins hide various weapons and clothes, guarded either by powerful monsters or tucked away in deep alleys. These items not only boast incredible power but also enhance Arrisa’s unique appearance.

The history of Havenswell is also worth discovering. Using Blader’s ability, Arrisa can extract information from old-world artifacts scattered throughout the city. Players can uncover a lot of knowledge while exploring.

