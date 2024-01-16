PS5 Best-Seller, Switch Tops 35M - Europe Hardware Estimates for December 2023 - Sales

/ 985 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 1,181,934 units sold for December 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 17.38 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 968,760 units to bring its lifetime sales to 35.06 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 354,953 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.34 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 10,573 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.85 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are down by nearly 638,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 274,000 units. PS4 sold 1,819,640 units for the month of December 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 629,033 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 432,805 (57.8%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 71,494 units (-16.8%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by -245,068 units (-20.2%). The PlayStation 4 is up by 9,076 units (606.3%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 528,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 110,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 447,000 units.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 7.87 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 4.24 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.94 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for December 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,181,934 ( 17,379,260 ) Switch - 968,760 ( 35,056,124 ) Xbox Series X|S - 354,953 ( 7,341,779 ) PlayStation 4 - 10,573 ( 45,845,459 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe December 2, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 246,070 Switch - 188,103

Xbox Series X|S - 71,548 PlayStation 4 - 1,925



Europe December 9, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 234,766 Switch - 180,556

Xbox Series X|S - 62,022 PlayStation 4 - 2,161

Europe December 16, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 255,967 Switch - 210,493

Xbox Series X|S - 76,383 PlayStation 4 - 2,488

Europe December 23, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 289,648 Switch - 267,733

Xbox Series X|S - 95,818 PlayStation 4 - 2,787

Europe December 30, 2023 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 155,483 Switch - 121,875

Xbox Series X|S - 49,182 PlayStation 4 - 1,212

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles