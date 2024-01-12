Baldur's Gate 3, Hogwarts Legacy, and Starfield Lead the Top Grossing Steam Games in 2023 - Sales

Baldur's Gate 3 was the highest grossing new release in 2023 on Steam, according to estimates from Video Game Insights. The game generated $657 million in revenue in 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy came in second with $341 million in revenue, followed by Starfield with $235 million in revenue despite it also being available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 came in fourth with $159 million in revenue, followed by Sons of the Forest with $116 million and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon with $87 million.

The report also shares the top 10 best-selling new releases in 2023 on Steam by units. The top two games remain the same with Baldur's Gate 3 in first place and Hogwarts Legacy in second place.

Lethal Company came in third place by units sold, followed by Overwatch 2 in fourth place. Sons of the Forest came in fifth place, Starfield in sixth place, and BattleBit Remastered in seventh place.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 came in eighth place, The Finals in ninth place, and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon rounds out the top 10.

Seven out 10 games appeared on both lists, the top games by units only include two free-to-play games, and five focus on multiplayer / co-op. Games without microtransactions dominate the top releases by full game revenue. Four of the games that appeared on the lists are developed by small indie teams of 16 or less.

There was a total of $9 billion in revenue generated in 2023 on Steam by new releases, which is double that of 2019. There was also a total of 580 million games sold.

Here are the top 10 highest grossing new releases in 2023 on Steam:

Baldur's Gate 3 - $657 million Hogwarts Legacy - $341 million Starfield - $235 million Resident Evil 4 - $159 million Sons of the Forest - $116 million Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon - $87 million EA Sports FC 24 - $81 million Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $68 million Lethal Company - $52 million Cities: Skylines II - $50 million

Here are the top 10 best-selling new releases in 2023 on Steam

Baldur's Gate 3 Hogwarts Legacy Lethal Company Overwatch 2 Sons Of The Forest Starfield BattleBit Remastered Resident Evil 4 The Finals Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

