Felix the Cat Collection Announced for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Konami has announced a collection of Felix the Cat games simply titled Felix the Cat for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It includes two classic Felix the Cat games.

Read details on the two different editions below:

Standard Edition

Physical copy of Felix the Cat bundle featuring the 1992 Nintendo Entertainment System title and 1993 Game Boy title of the same name

Classic Edition (PS5, PS4, Switch)

Physical Copy of Felix the Cat for PlayStation 5 with Reversible Cover

Felix the Cat Classic Box

Felix the Cat Original Game Soundtrack (Single Disc)

12" x 16" Poster

Read details on the collection below:

Since his debut in 1919, Felix the Cat has endured as a pop culture icon. Across film, television, and gaming, fans have remained endeared to Felix’s playful and imaginative spirit for nearly 105 years. Now, the 8-bit adventures of Felix the Cat are returning for new audiences to discover and generations of fans to enjoy together.

This release includes both the classic Nintendo Entertainment System title and the Game Boy title that was released a year later. Through Carbon Engine, and some help from Felix’s Magic Bag of Tricks, new features for the titles, including save states and other quality-of-life fixes, bring them into the modern era of gaming.

