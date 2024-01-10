The Pedestrian Headed to Switch on January 18 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Skookum Arts announced 2.5D side scrolling puzzle platformer, The Pedestrian, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 18.

The game is available now for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Read details on the game below:

The Pedestrian is a 2.5D side scrolling puzzle platformer. You are The Pedestrian! Enter into a dynamic 3D world with stunning graphics and challenging puzzles.

You play by rearranging and reconnecting public signs in order to explore and advance through each engaging environment.

