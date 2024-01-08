Rumor: Sea of Thieves Might be Coming Switch and PlayStation - News

/ 475 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

There was a recent rumor from insider NateTheHate claiming Microsoft plans to release one of its "more acclaimed first-party games" to another console. ResetEra user Lolilolailo, who has accurately leaked Xbox-related announcements in the past, suggested Hi-Fi Rush could be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb in his Game Mess Mornings show is now claiming Rare's Sea of Thieves might be getting a release on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles.

"Sea of Thieves, I’ll say I’ve heard that that was one that might be coming to other platforms," said Grubb. "When I first started hearing these rumours, I was like, this is probably about Sea of Thieves, because I’ve heard that could come to Switch and PlayStation."

Rare's Sea of Thieves surpassed 30 million players in June 2022. Sea of Thieves released for the Xbox One and PC in March 2018, and for the Xbox Series X|S in November 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles