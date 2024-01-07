Princess Peach: Showtime! Rated E10+ by the ESRB - News

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Princess Peach: Showtime! for the Nintendo Switch, which was spotted on the Nintendo eShop page for the game.

The ESRB has given the game an E10+ rating, which is due to "Fantasy Violence." The E10+ rating "is generally suitable for ages 10 and up."

Read details on the game below:

Princess Peach's trip to the Sparkle Theater goes off script when the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch steal the show! Partner with the theater’s guardian, Stella, to call curtains on this tragedy by using a powerful ribbon and taking on several starring roles—each with their own look and abilities.



Transform to fit the role and use showstopping abilities to save the day



Fend off the Sour Bunch with sensational swordplay as a swordfighter...en garde! In another role, Peach puts on her detective hat to find out whodunnit in a museum mystery. From kung fu master to pastry chef, Peach’s roles give you distinctly powerful ways to save the play!



What other transformations are just behind the curtain?

Princess Peach: Showtime! will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 22 for $59.99.

