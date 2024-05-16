Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Gets 'The Story So Far' Trailer - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Ninja Theory have released a new trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 explaining the story so far.

The PC system requirements were revealed earlier this month. All PCs will requires 70 GB of SSD space, 16 GB of RAM, and 64-bit Windows 10/11. The minimum specifications will run the game in low settings at 1080p resolution. This will require an Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU, while for the GPU the Nvidia GTX 1070, AMD RX 5700, or Intel Arc A580 are required. 6 GB of VRAM are also required.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 21.

