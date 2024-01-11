Best Action Game of 2023 - Article

A relatively quiet year on the surface for action titles gave room for some smaller titles to shine on the big stage, demonstrating that lesser-known AAA series and even indie titles can dazzle when given the chance. Amongst the crowd, however, four stood out.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons brought old school 2D brawling back into the limelight, with it holding up just as well as it did in 1987. Also coming out of retirement was Armored Core, with its sixth installment demonstrating to the public that From Software hasn’t lost its edge with mech combat during all those years working on Souls games. Ghostrunner 2 recaptured the platforming/sword swinging magic of the first title, while polishing some of the rougher edges and introducing a few welcome mechanics. Finally, Hi-Fi RUSH infused a musical rhythm into traditional action gameplay, with a colorful cast of characters and memorable soundtrack backing up solid combat mechanics. But which game did our community think was the best of 2023?

The Shortlist:

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon



Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons



Ghostrunner 2



Hi-Fi RUSH



The Runner-Up:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

From Software games that aren't based around some kind of Soulslike formula have tended to be met with mixed reception. But that changed with Armored Core VI, which both reviewed and sold well, and brought the mech combat series back into the industry limelight after a decade on the sidelines. Some larger than life, tough as nails bosses were balanced out by a wealth of customization options, allowing players to build their mechs for specific scenarios. If fast-paced, edge of your seat action is what you're after, look no farther than Armored Core VI to slake your giant robot destruction desires.

The Winner:

Hi-Fi RUSH



In a year full of new installments from more established series, it was the new kid on the block who took home the trophy. Hi-Fi RUSH showed up unexpectedly (literally releasing the day it was announced) and took the video game world by storm with its charming art style, rocking soundtrack, and fast-paced combat. While not the most complex title on the market, Hi-Fi RUSH made up for it by infusing music and fighting in a way that can perhaps best be described as a marriage of Devil May Cry and Crypt of the Necromancer. Tango Softworks took its first swing at an action title and decidedly hit a home run - in time with the beat, of course.

