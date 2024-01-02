Square Enix President: 'We Intend to be Aggressive in Applying AI' to Development and Publishing - News

posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix president Takashi Kiryu in the "New Year's Letter from the President" posted this week said the company will be "aggressive in applying AI" and other technologies to its development and publishing efforts.

"Artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential implications had for some time largely been subjects of academic debate," said Kiryu. "However, the introduction of ChatGPT, which allows anyone to easily produce writing or translations or to engage in text-based dialogue, sparked the rapid spread of generative AIs.

"Its release made it apparent that the applicability of generative AI was by no means limited to text, and the subsequent months saw a quick succession of launches of new services and content that expanded generative AI into a variety of domains with close ties to digital entertainment, including images, video, and music. I believe that generative AI has the potential not only to reshape what we create, but also to fundamentally change the processes by which we create, including programming."

He added, "We also intend to be aggressive in applying AI and other cutting-edge technologies to both our content development and our publishing functions.

"In the short term, our goal will be to enhance our development productivity and achieve greater sophistication in our marketing efforts. In the longer term, we hope to leverage those technologies to create new forms of content for consumers, as we believe that technological innovation represents business opportunities."

Kiryu did not go into any details on how Square Enix would use AI for its game development.

