Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Rated by the ESRB

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for the Nintendo Switch.

The ESRB has given the game an E for Everyone rating for "Mild Fantasy Violence" and "Mild Suggestive Themes."

"This is an adventure role-playing game in which players help Mario rescue Princess Peach from an alien group," reads the ESRB rating summary for the game.

"As players traverse whimsical worlds, they interact with characters and engage in turn-/puzzle-based combat against paper creatures. Players use various attacks (e.g., boot stomp, hammer strike, fire balls) against cartoony enemies that disappear into stars and coins. A handful of characters engage in brief flirtatious dialogue (e.g., 'Aren't you a fine specimen of a man'; 'Perhaps if I…grabbed you and gave you a little sugar'), and/or are designed with large chests/exaggerated proportions."

Nintendo announced Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for the Nintendo Switch in September 2023. It will launch sometime in 2024.

