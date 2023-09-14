Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Headed to Switch With Improved Visuals - News

/ 519 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced the GameCube game, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2024 with improved visuals.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Nintendo GameCube game returns with updated graphics. Turn the page and join Mario and friends in an RPG adventure to discover the legendary treasure behind the ancient Thousand-Year Door. Will Mario complete his papery quest, or will he crumple under the pressure? Find out when Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door unfolds on Nintendo Switch in 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles