Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Headed to Switch With Improved Visuals

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 519 Views

Nintendo announced the GameCube game, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2024 with improved visuals.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Nintendo GameCube game returns with updated graphics. Turn the page and join Mario and friends in an RPG adventure to discover the legendary treasure behind the ancient Thousand-Year Door. Will Mario complete his papery quest, or will he crumple under the pressure? Find out when Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door unfolds on Nintendo Switch in 2024. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


5 Comments
ArtX (3 hours ago)

The best Paper Mario!

  • +3
Wman1996 (1 hour ago)

The king has returned.

  • +1
Spade (2 hours ago)

Defined my childhood!!

  • +1
drbunnig (2 hours ago)

I was considering starting another playthrough of this on my Cube, but now I guess I'll wait

  • +1
gtotheunit91 (3 hours ago)

YEEEEEEEEEEES!!! Literally in the top 5 best games of all-time for me!

  • +1