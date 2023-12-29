Stellar Blade Delayed to 2024 - News

/ 736 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Shift Up announced Stellar Blade has been delayed to 2024. It is in development for the PlayStation 5.

"While Stellar Blade is Korean developer Shift Up’s first console title, the adventure is looking promising indeed," reads an update on the game. "Stellar Blade is an action-adventure game making its way to PlayStation 5 next year. This hack n’ slash title puts players in control of the stylish heroine Eve, as she takes on the Naytibas, a force ravaging Earth while surviving humans escape to an outer space colony.

"Stellar Blade combines sharp action with stunning visuals and a mature narrative to create something all new. Players will have to master a balanced offense and defense to survive against hordes of out-of-this-world enemies."

View the story trailer of the game below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles