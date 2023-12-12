E3 is Officially Dead - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 1,086 Views
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is officially dead.
"We know the entire industry, players and creators alike, have a lot of passion for E3," said the ESA President Stanley Pierre-Louis in an interview with The Washington Post. "We share that passion. We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners."
The official E3 website now states, "After more than two decades of E3, each one bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories."
This site gave me my one and only opportunity to attend this show back in '09. What a time that was, not just attending the conferences and walking the show floor, but hanging out with folks from the site back then. Definitely a memory I'll never forget. Glad I got to go when it was still in its glory days.
It's really too bad that it had to come to this. I remember being SO hyped to watch the event year after year. I'm not a football fan but it used to be the closest thing to a Super Bowl-like event I had lol. But then companies started leaving and after Sony left, it just wasn't the same. Thanks for the memories!
Final victim of Covid, hopefully. I hope another event will be created and will be better organized, cuz last thing I remember about E3 is a compilation of trailers of games to be released 2 years later...
I would say the internet and streaming killed it, not Covid. It's not like E3 was doing well before the pandemic.
Just one question: Why is Gamescom so popular? It's basically the same concept. The simple answer is that ESA wasn't able to create an event which is interesting for visitors AND developers. I'll miss those big shows. It's a shame.
End of an era, sad. Keighley's Summer GamesFest as well as Xbox, Sony, and Nintendo really all need to step up now and both coordinate their summer shows/directs near one another but also offer lots of 3rd parties opportunities to showcase their games within those 4 main shows to cut down on pointless single publisher shows, so that we don't end up with another Summer Games Mess year with like 12+ summer shows spread out over 3 months. The magic of E3 was getting dozens of new game announces concentrated down into 3 main days, that magic will be lost if coordination doesn't happen between the publishers and the biggest shows.
Bad news. It was easily the biggest and most exciting event in all of gaming, and for people to say good good riddance are totally clueless.
E3 needed to be held at a later date around September, so it’s easier for developers to release more complete gameplay footage that is closer to being released. And other gaming events could move around E3, because that was the biggest.
And scummy platform holders didn't want to spend the money either, when they are making record profits, which is actually disgusting.
People celebrating small events with are frequently boring - replacing a far more exciting big event, need to be ignored.
Platform holders made accounting of amount invested and return received and it wasn't making sense to keep going. Perhaps E3 wanted to much money or the news report weren't big enough. Their Youtube releases seem to be getting a lot more attention for lower cost.
AWESOME! E3 sucked the last decade. Long dull awkward conferences. Directs and the equiv are much better and faster ways to get out info.
Pragmatism is great, but nothing will replace the collective excitement that E3 brought when it was at its peak. Every gamer around the globe had a set date, a world-wide holiday to look forward to that was curated and ready to go with ALL the info in one, tiny weekend. We sat around with bated breath, had it circled on our calendars. And when it happened, there was nothing like it.
Nothing is going to replace that, even IF it's better at info delivery.
That sucks. Hopefully we`ll get something to replace it.
We already have Gamescom.
Gamescom kinda sucks. Maybe it will get better now, but I think one based in the US will just attract more developers. Gaming is just so much bigger there.
Sad but inevitable. Just doesn't make sense to pay the costs for a live event and compete with every other developer for attention when you can put out a Youtube video for a fraction of the price.
Sony killed e3 by not being there, fuck you sony