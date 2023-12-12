E3 is Officially Dead - News

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has announced the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is officially dead.

"We know the entire industry, players and creators alike, have a lot of passion for E3," said the ESA President Stanley Pierre-Louis in an interview with The Washington Post. "We share that passion. We know it’s difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners."

The official E3 website now states, "After more than two decades of E3, each one bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories."

