Terra Nil Headed to Switch on December 18

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Free Lives announced Terra Nil will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 18.

The game first released for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store, and iOS and Android on March 28.

A chill, meditative experience, Terra Nil is a game about using advanced eco-tech to transform a barren, desolate wasteland into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem. Purify soil, clean oceans, plant trees, reintroduce wildlife—then recycle everything and move on, leaving no trace you were ever there.

Tackle a variety of replayable procedurally generated biomes—including volcanic glaciers, ruined cities, and tropical islands—each with their own uniquely challenging climate, geology, flora and fauna. Then when you’ve completed all four regions, challenge yourself further with unlockable alternate levels. Create rainforests, swamps, rivers and more, and watch as the dry, cracked surface of a dead world suddenly explodes with life and color.

Terra Nil is a peaceful, beautiful and deeply satisfying experience, and you can begin your journey of wasteland reclamation, at home or on the move, when the game sprouts on Switch.

