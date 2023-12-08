Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in November - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 363 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for November 2023.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada and on the European charts. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 on European charts. Madden NFL 24 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in Europe.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 in Europe. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in Europe. Minecraft was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Synapse was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Moss: Book 2 in Europe.
Creed Rise to Glory topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Batman: Arkham VR topped the charts in Europe. Superhot VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory in Europe.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Roblox came in second on both charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Madden NFL 24
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Grand Theft Auto V
|NBA 2K24
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Assassin’s Creed Mirage
|Mortal Kombat 1
|Alan Wake 2
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|ARK: Survival Ascended
|UFC 5
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS
|UFC 5
|Alan Wake 2
|NBA 2K24
|Assassin’s Creed Mirage
|Cyberpunk 2077
|God of War Ragnarök
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|ARK: Survival Ascended
|F1 23
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Gran Turismo 7
|Gran Turismo 7
|It Takes Two
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
|NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS
|FINAL FANTASY XVI
|The Crew Motorfest
|RoboCop: Rogue City
|God of War Ragnarök
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Minecraft
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Minecraft
|NBA 2K24
|Need for Speed Heat
|Grand Theft Auto V
|A Way Out
|Madden NFL 24
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|Need for Speed Payback
|Need for Speed Heat
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Injustice 2
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|A Way Out
|Gang Beasts
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|F1 23
|Gang Beasts
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|House Flipper
|MLB The Show 23
|The Forest
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
|NBA 2K24
|Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Need for Speed Payback
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR2 Games*
|US/Canada
|EU
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Synapse
|Moss: Book II
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Moss: Book II
|Synapse
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|Pavlov
|Pavlov
|The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
|Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR
|The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
|Green Hell VR
|NFL PRO ERA
|Red Matter 2
*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included
PSVR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|Creed Rise to Glory
|Batman: Arkham VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|Arizona Sunshine
|Sniper Elite VR
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
|Arizona Sunshine
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Goalkeeper VR Challenge
|Job Simulator
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Job Simulator
|Sniper Elite VR
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Apex Legends
|Rocket League
|Rocket League
|Fall Guys
|Fall Guys
|eFootball 2024
|eFootball 2024
|Disney Speedstorm
|MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE
|The Sims 4
|Overwatch 2
|Apex Legends
|The Sims 4
|MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
