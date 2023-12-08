Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in November - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for November 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada and on the European charts. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 on European charts. Madden NFL 24 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in Europe.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 in Europe. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in Europe. Minecraft was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Synapse was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Moss: Book 2 in Europe.

Creed Rise to Glory topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Batman: Arkham VR topped the charts in Europe. Superhot VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Roblox came in second on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 EA SPORTS FC 24 Madden NFL 24 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 EA SPORTS FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Assassin’s Creed Mirage Mortal Kombat 1 Alan Wake 2 Baldur’s Gate 3 ARK: Survival Ascended UFC 5 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Hogwarts Legacy Baldur’s Gate 3 NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS UFC 5 Alan Wake 2 NBA 2K24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Cyberpunk 2077 God of War Ragnarök Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ARK: Survival Ascended F1 23 Cyberpunk 2077 Gran Turismo 7 Gran Turismo 7 It Takes Two STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS FINAL FANTASY XVI The Crew Motorfest RoboCop: Rogue City God of War Ragnarök

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA SPORTS FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 24 Minecraft NBA 2K24 Need for Speed Heat Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V Five Nights at Freddy’s Need for Speed Payback Need for Speed Heat Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Black Ops III Five Nights at Freddy’s Hogwarts Legacy Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Injustice 2 Assassin’s Creed Origins A Way Out Gang Beasts Batman: Arkham Knight F1 23 Gang Beasts Batman: Arkham Knight theHunter: Call of the Wild House Flipper MLB The Show 23 The Forest Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition NBA 2K24 Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 STAR WARS Battlefront II Need for Speed Payback Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Beat Saber Beat Saber Synapse Moss: Book II Horizon Call of the Mountain Horizon Call of the Mountain Moss: Book II Synapse Walkabout Mini Golf Pavlov Pavlov The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Green Hell VR NFL PRO ERA Red Matter 2

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU Creed Rise to Glory Batman: Arkham VR SUPERHOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory Arizona Sunshine Sniper Elite VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR SUPERHOT VR Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Arizona Sunshine Batman: Arkham VR Goalkeeper VR Challenge Job Simulator Beat Saber Beat Saber Job Simulator Sniper Elite VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Roblox Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Apex Legends Rocket League Rocket League Fall Guys Fall Guys eFootball 2024 eFootball 2024 Disney Speedstorm MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE The Sims 4 Overwatch 2 Apex Legends The Sims 4 MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE

