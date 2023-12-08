By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in November

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 363 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for November 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada and on the European charts. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 on European charts. Madden NFL 24 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in Europe.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 in Europe. Red Dead Redemption 2 was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III in Europe. Minecraft was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Synapse was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Moss: Book 2 in Europe.

Creed Rise to Glory topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, while Batman: Arkham VR topped the charts in Europe. Superhot VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. Roblox came in second on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 EA SPORTS FC 24
Madden NFL 24 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
EA SPORTS FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K24 Hogwarts Legacy
Grand Theft Auto V Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Mortal Kombat 1 Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3 ARK: Survival Ascended
UFC 5 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Hogwarts Legacy Baldur’s Gate 3
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS UFC 5
Alan Wake 2 NBA 2K24
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Cyberpunk 2077
God of War Ragnarök Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
ARK: Survival Ascended F1 23
Cyberpunk 2077 Gran Turismo 7
Gran Turismo 7 It Takes Two
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS
FINAL FANTASY XVI The Crew Motorfest
RoboCop: Rogue City God of War Ragnarök

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included 

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III EA SPORTS FC 24
Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2
EA SPORTS FC 24 Minecraft
NBA 2K24 Need for Speed Heat
Grand Theft Auto V A Way Out
Madden NFL 24 Grand Theft Auto V
Five Nights at Freddy’s Need for Speed Payback
Need for Speed Heat Hogwarts Legacy
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Five Nights at Freddy’s
Hogwarts Legacy Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Injustice 2 Assassin’s Creed Origins
A Way Out Gang Beasts
Batman: Arkham Knight F1 23
Gang Beasts Batman: Arkham Knight
theHunter: Call of the Wild House Flipper
MLB The Show 23 The Forest
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition NBA 2K24
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 STAR WARS Battlefront II
Need for Speed Payback Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

*Naming of products may differ between regions 

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Synapse Moss: Book II
Horizon Call of the Mountain Horizon Call of the Mountain
Moss: Book II Synapse
Walkabout Mini Golf Pavlov
Pavlov The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Green Hell VR
NFL PRO ERA Red Matter 2

 *PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included 

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
Creed Rise to Glory Batman: Arkham VR
SUPERHOT VR Creed: Rise to Glory
Arizona Sunshine Sniper Elite VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR SUPERHOT VR
Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Arizona Sunshine
Batman: Arkham VR Goalkeeper VR Challenge
Job Simulator Beat Saber
Beat Saber Job Simulator
Sniper Elite VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Roblox Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Apex Legends Rocket League
Rocket League Fall Guys
Fall Guys eFootball 2024
eFootball 2024 Disney Speedstorm
MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE The Sims 4
Overwatch 2 Apex Legends
The Sims 4 MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


