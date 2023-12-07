FTC is Again Attempting to Stop Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US has once again attempting to stop Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition despite the deal being completed on October 13.

The FTC it attempting to appeal to overturn the previous US court decision that let the deal be approved, according to Reuters. The FTC is arguing the federal judge was wrong in her decision.

Lawyer Imad Abyad, speaking for the FTC, argued the judge held the agency to too high a standard and required it to prove the acquisition was anticompetitive. He says that Microsoft has ability and incentive to keep Activision Blizzard games off of non-Xbox platforms.

Abyad said the FTC "showed that in the past that's what Microsoft did" and mentioned that Microsoft made some Zenimax and Bethesda games exclusive after buying the company.

Lawyer Rakesh Kilaru, speaking for Microsoft, said the FTC case was "weak" and "that the standard can't be as low as the FTC is suggesting." He added, "It can't be kind of a mere scintilla of evidence."

Reuters speaking with two antitrust scholars who listened to the arguments said the FTC is facing an uphill battle and it would have a hard time winning its appeal.

Microsoft has signed legally binding agreements with Nintendo and Sony to guarantee Call of Duty on Nintendo platforms and PlayStation platforms for the next 10 years.

Microsoft has also sold the streaming rights to Activision Blizzard games to Ubisoft. This includes current and new Activision Blizzard games for the next 15 years and the rights will be in perpetuity.

