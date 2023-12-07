Supermassive's Single-Player Dead by Daylight Title to Appear at The Game Awards - News

Supermassive has teased the single-player narrative-focused adventure game set in the Dead by Daylight Onmiverse will be shown tonight at The Game Awards.

"We’re obviously all horror fans here at Supermassive, and massive fans of Dead by Daylight," said Supermassive Games studio director Steve Goss earlier this year. "Now we’re thrilled to be collaborating with Behaviour on a brand-new single-player interactive story game set in the terrifying omniverse of Dead by Daylight."

Supermassive executive producer Traci Tufte added, "We’ve been working hard to blend the tension, agency, and branching storytelling of a Supermassive game together with Dead by Daylight’s mythology to create an intense narrative experience filled with powerful life or death choices.

"Our game will be set outside the Entity’s realm and feature the story of a new cast of characters who players will follow for an unprecedented experience beyond the fog."

The Game Awards will start tonight at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET / December 8 at 12:30 am GMT / 1:30 am CET. It will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch.

