Last Train Home Debuts in 7th on the Steam Charts - Sales

The Steam Deck has remained first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 49, 2023, which ended December 5, 2023.

Last Train Home was the one new title in the top 10 as it debuted in seventh place.

Lethal Weapon remained in second place, Call of Duty is up from fifth to third place, and Baldur's Gate 3 is up from seventh to fourth place. EA Sports FC 24 dropped two spots to fifth place and Dead by Daylight re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition shot up the charts to take eighth place, Cyberpunk 2077 fell from fourth to ninth place, and American Truck Simulator rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Lethal Company Call of Duty Baldur's Gate 3 EA Sports FC 24 Dead by Daylight Last Train Home - NEW Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Cyberpunk 2077 American Truck Simulator

