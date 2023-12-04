Report: Embracer Shuts Down Insurgency Developer New World Interactive - News

Embracer Group has part of its restructuring has shut down Insurgency and Insurgency: Sandstorm developer New World Interactive.

This was first reported by Second Wind’s Nick Calandra and confirmed by multiple sources speaking with Insider Gaming. The sources say the announcement was made to employees Monday morning.

New World Interactive is an American studio founded in 2010. The developer released Insurgency in 2014, Day of Infamy in 2017 and Insurgency: Sandstorm in 2018.

The developer was acquired in August 2020 by Embracer Group and was made a subsidiary under Saber Interactive.

