Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Rated in Australia - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Ninja Theory in June announced Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2024.

It appears the game could be launching earlier on in 2024 as it has been rated in Australia. It was given an R18+ restricted rating due to high impact violence. The classification was published on October 11 and was recently noticed.

It is possible a new trailer could release during The Game Awards next week on Thursday, December 7. Xbox has teased it would have "important announcements and other Xbox news" for The Game Awards.

