Drill Core Launches April 28 for PS5, Xbox Series, and Switch - News

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Publisher tinyBuild and developer Hungry Couch announced the strategic mining game, Drill Core, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on April 28, along with The Machine World DLC.

The game first release for PC via Steam in Early Access in September 2024, followed by the 1.0 release in July 2025.

"Drill Core Inc. is nothing without its dedicated Platform Managers, and we’re excited to welcome new hires across console platforms," said Hungry Couch Games head Konstantin Burov. "After all, profits must grow! For existing Platform Managers on PC, ‘The Machine World’ downloadable content provides new layers to uncover, challenges, and a multitude of quality of life improvements."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Drill Core Inc. invites new and returning employees alike to plunge into the (not at all dangerous) unforeseen depths of the Tech Biome. Scavenge mechanical parts scattered throughout while encountering new foes, events, and bosses.

Mine during the day to secure resources, then leverage new drone turrets and buildings to fortify defenses before facing enemies at night. All employees will be provided with a banger soundtrack to maintain their focus on propelling Drill Core Inc. to record profits!

Recruit five new specialists with distinct gameplay-enhancing abilities, and ensure their safety along the way—they can only be recruited once! Craft updated builds through the Laboratory upgrade branch, and experiment with newly available permanent upgrades. Alter each run with the Distortions mechanic, sell it for valuable resources, or take on greater challenges with 10 new difficulty levels.

As a weary highly-motivated Platform Manager at Drill Core Inc., lead miners, guards, and carriers on perilous missions to extract valuable materials. Manage resources effectively to keep operations running smoothly, deploy turrets, and research cutting-edge innovations to overcome the obstacles that lurk within the core.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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