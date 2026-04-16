Metro 2039 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games have announced Metro 2039 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store. It will launch this winter.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The official reveal showcases Metro 2039‘s handcrafted, story‑driven single‑player first-person shooter campaign, claustrophobic immersive atmosphere and psychological horror. The 15-minute stream featured talking heads from 4A Games’ Jon Bloch (executive producer), Andriy “mLs” Shevchenko (creative director) and Pavel Ulmer (co-creative director and lead audio designer), as well as a stunning six-minute reveal trailer and gameplay tease. The gameplay itself was captured using a mix of gameplay and real-time cinematics, giving fans a glimpse of the series’ haunting environments, stunning visual fidelity and iconic Metro equipment, including the signature weapons and wristwatch during a heart pounding mutant combat encounter.

The Year is 2039

For a quarter century, the last survivors of nuclear war have been locked in bitter conflict deep in the Metro tunnels beneath the poisoned city of Moscow. Now, the underground factions are unified under one banner—the Novoreich, led by a new Fuhrer: the legendary Spartan, Hunter. The Fuhrer promises salvation and a new life for the people on the surface but in reality, communities remain trapped deep within the Metro, flooded by propaganda and misinformation, suffering under his authoritarian regime.

You play as The Stranger, a recluse haunted by violent waking nightmares, forced to undertake a harrowing journey back down to the Metro, a place he swore he would never return to. The Stranger will be a fully voiced lead protagonist, making a notable step towards deeper immersion in Metro’s iconic atmospheric storytelling.

A Classic Metro Story, Told From a Ukrainian Perspective

4A Games was born in Ukraine, and still remains majority Ukrainian, but now with a team that spans over 25 different nationalities united by a Ukrainian spirit of determination and pride for their projects. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has impacted and directly shaped the development of Metro 2039, with its story shifting to focus acutely on choices, actions, consequences, and the cost of securing a future. While told from a distinctly Ukrainian perspective, Metro 2039 remains an authentically Metro story. Now working primarily from two locations in Kyiv and Malta, the goal remains the same: to create an experience that is unmistakably Metro.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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