Xbox Teases 'Important Announcements' and 'News' for The Game Awards

Microsoft has released a new promotion for The Game Awards teasing there will be Xbox announcements and news at the awards show next month.

"Celebrate the best games of the year and the big winners live at The Game Awards on 7. December at 19:30 ET / 4:30PM PT / 12:30A+1 GMT along with important announcements and other Xbox news that you don’t want to miss!," wrote Microsoft and spotted by Twitter user Klobrille.

Microsoft did have some major announcements in previous The Game Awards having announced the Xbox Series X and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 in 2019.

The Game Awards 2023 will air live on December 7 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. You can check out the full list of nominees here.

