PS5 Sales Reached Best Week of 2026 in the US Ahead of $100 Price Increase - Sales

/ 185 Views

by, posted 38 minutes ago

Senior Director and Video Game Industry Advisor at Circana Mat Piscatella in a social media post has revealed PlayStation 5 sales saw a boost in the US as people rushed out to buy the console ahead of the $100 price increase.

PS5 had its best week of sales of 2026 in the US for the week ending April 4th and US spending on video game hardware for the week were nearly double compared to the same week in 2025.

"Unsurprisingly, US weekly unit and $ sales of PlayStation 5 hardware reached 2026 highs during the week ending April 4th, as price increases loomed," said Piscatella. "US spending on video game hardware for the week nearly doubled when compared to the same week a year ago."

Sony on March 27 announced it would be increasing the price of the PS5 worldwide on April 2. In the US the price increased by $100 for the two main PS5 models to $600 for the PS5 Digital Edition and $650 for the PS5 with a disc drive. The PS5 Pro increased $150 to $900.

This price increase matches the price of the two main Xbox Series X consoles in the US. However, the PS5 is now more expensive than the Xbox Series X in the UK and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles