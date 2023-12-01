Tchia Headed to Steam in March 2024 - News

Awaceb announced Tchia will launch for PC via Steam in March 2024.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store in March 2023.

View the Steam trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

When an idyllic series of islands is attacked by strange fabric-made creatures who kidnap her father, a young girl named Tchia answers the call of adventure to rescue her family and her home.

Tchia has plenty of tools at her disposal, ranging from a simple slingshot to the ability to jump into nearby creatures and objects. Called Soul Jumping, this power lets Tchia control animals. She can soar high in the sky as a seagull or swim through beautiful blue oceans as a fish. Using these abilities and more, Tchia fights off the monsters that have taken over her home and helps the island’s inhabitants.

Jump into this love-letter to New Caledonia, a bright adventure filled with tender moments, beautiful vistas, charming characters, and a story that contends with a young person’s place in the world.

Soul Jumping

Tchia’s special gift lets her take control of various animals and objects scattered across the island. By using their unique abilities, she can solve puzzles and uncover secrets.

Exploration And Travel

Tchia can jump and glide her way across a vast archipelago and use a Tricks system to do fancy dives and cool stunts. Tchia‘s free-climbing mechanic also lets Tchia clamber up anything she wants, including the game’s physics-driven trees.

Ukelele

Whether she’s by herself or with a group of friends, Tchia can bust out her ukulele for some guaranteed good times. It can be used at key story moments or to trigger certain events, like attracting animals or even changing the weather.

Story and Music

Over the course of her heartfelt adventure, Tchia will meet her island’s people, a group inspired by New Caledeonia’s culture. With animated cutscenes that are fully voiced in New Caledonia’s traditional language, players will be teleported into a unique and immersive world.

Customization and Items

Tchia’s clothes and her boat can be customized with hundreds of unlockable cosmetic items ranging from traditional garbs to more outlandish get ups.

New Caledonia

The world of Tchia is inspired by New Caledonia, a tiny island in the Pacific Ocean and the homeland of Awaceb’s co-founders. Inspiration was taken from the rich and varied local landscapes, cultures, music, languages, folklores and traditions to create a fictional world and tell a universal story that anyone can understand and enjoy. The characters re voiced by local talent in traditional languages and subtitled in many languages including English, French, Russian, Chinese, German and more.

