Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia is Shutting Down on February 29, 2024 - News

/ 524 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Square Enix announced it is shutting down Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia on February 29, 2024. All in-game gem sales have stopped following this announcement.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you that Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia will end service on Feb. 29, 2024 UTC," said Square Enix via Twitter. "We would like to thank you for your many years of support, and hope you can enjoy playing for a little while longer."

The free-to-play RPG released for iOS and Android in Japan in February 2017 and worldwide in January 2018.

To our loyal players,



It is with deep regret that we inform you that DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY OPERA OMNIA will end service on Feb. 29, 2024 UTC.



We would like to thank you for your many years of support, and hope you can enjoy playing for a little while longer.#DissidiaFFOO pic.twitter.com/aZlw9jU9Bs — DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY OPERA OMNIA (@DissidiaFFOO) November 29, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles