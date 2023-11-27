Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition Launches November 28 - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Iron Galaxy via the official Killer Instinct Twitter account announced the free 10th anniversary update for the fighting game will launch on November 28 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm UK.

Exciting news, Combo Breakers: Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition will be available TOMORROW, November 28, at 12PM Pacific!



Check out our latest blog post for a reminder on all the great things coming your way in this update: https://t.co/scmR9rAJ3B pic.twitter.com/SA1ewYdybs — Killer Instinct (@KillerInstinct) November 27, 2023

Read details on the update below:

James Goddard here! First of all, on behalf of everyone who’s ever worked on Killer Instinct, I’d like to thank you, our community, for ten amazing years of KI. Your support has made it possible for us to keep KI going, and we’re proud to be here on the game’s 10th anniversary to give you an update that we hope will excite fans new and old.

For those of you who tuned in to Iron Galaxy’s 10th Anniversary developer stream earlier today, this will be a recap – but here are the full details on how we’ll be consolidating and streamlining several versions of Killer Instinct to give everyone better access to legacy add-on content. (And if you couldn’t make it to the stream, here’s a link to the VOD!)

First, if you already own Premium Content (Fighters, skins, accessories, etc.) in Killer Instinct for Xbox/PC or Steam, you will still have that content unlocked in Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition. More information on this below under version upgrades.

Upon the release of our 10th Anniversary Update, there will be two versions of KI:

The Killer Instinct Base Game will be FREE TO PLAY on all platforms : Xbox consoles (One, Series X|S), Windows PC, and Steam. The free KI base game will feature one free weekly rotating Fighter and Single-Player, Local, and Ranked modes.

will be : Xbox consoles (One, Series X|S), Windows PC, and Steam. The Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition ($29.99 USD) will include all 29 Fighters, and all Premium Content ever released: the VIP Double XP Booster, holiday accessories, and more.

In short, we’re upgrading all versions of Killer Instinct to the Anniversary Edition. Here’s what this means for version upgrades:

On Xbox consoles and Windows PC: Killer Instinct Definitive Edition will be retired from the store and replaced by Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition. All purchased Definitive Editions will be upgraded to the Anniversary Edition for free. The following Mature-rated content included in KI Definitive Edition will NOT be included in the Anniversary Edition: Definitive Edition App (featuring developer interviews, concept art, Killer Cuts soundtrack) Xbox KI Classic 1 & 2 But DON’T WORRY! If you already own Killer Instinct Definitive Edition digitally, you will still be able to download the above content even after the Definitive Edition is retired.



On Steam: The current purchase-only Steam version of Killer Instinct will be replaced by Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition. All purchased Steam versions of Killer Instinct will be upgraded to the Anniversary Edition for free. Additionally, the Permanent VIP Double XP Booster and Gargos’ Golden God and Argent Shroud colors will be available on Steam for the first time as part of the Anniversary Edition.



Killer Instinct released for the Xbox One in November 2013 and for PC in March 2016.

