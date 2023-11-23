PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch 2023 Worldwide Sales Comparison Charts Through October - Sales

Here we see data representing the sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and two legacy platforms (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) over comparable periods for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.

Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)

Market Share (Same Periods Covered)

2020 – (January 2020 to October 2020)

2021 – (January 2021 to October 2021)

2022 – (January 2022 to October 2022)

2023 – (January 2023 to October 2023)

"Year to date" sales for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2023 versus 2022 and 2023 versus 2021 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.

Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year

Microsoft

Xbox Series X|S

4.61 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 1,236,172 units (-21.1%)

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch

10.89 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 1,223,246 units (-10.1%)

Sony

PlayStation 5

14.36 million units sold year-to-date



Up year-on-year 5,935,000 units (70.5%)

PlayStation 4

0.22 million units sold year-to-date



Up year-on-year 33,669 (17.7%)

