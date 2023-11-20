Bulletstorm VR Delayed to January 18, 2024 - News

Publisher People Can Fly and developer Incuvo announced Bulletstorm VR has been delayed from December 14 to January 18, 2024. The game will launch for PlayStation VR2, PC via Steam, and Quest.

"People Can Fly and Incuvo have made the tough decision to delay the release of Bulletstorm VR to January 18, 2024," said People Can Fly.

"We know that Bulletstorm fans are eager to put on their VR headsets and kick ass in virtual reality. We aim to use this extra time to continue improving the experience to ensure that Bulletstorm VR lives up to the high standards you’ve come to expect from the well-known AAA first-person shooter franchise and People Can Fly as a developer of high-quality AAA games.

"We are incredibly thankful to our fans for their support and passion surrounding the Bulletstorm series and deeply appreciate everyone’s patience."

