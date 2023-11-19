Leaker Claims Marvel's Wolverine Won't Launch Until 2025 - News

posted 42 minutes ago

Insomniac's Marvel's Wolverine reportedly won't release until 2025, according to leaker Daniel Richtman and spotted by Insider Gaming.

The leaker claims the game won't be released in 2024 and it will feature a "darker" and "more violent" tone than previous games from the developer. The game is also reportedly set in the Southeast-Asian city, Madripoor, which is part of the Marvel universe.

Concept artist Hung Nguy's ArtStation page had previously listed Insomniac's Marvel's Wolverine with a 2024 release window before it was removed. The article also had a 2025 release window for an unannounced project from Bend Studio before it was deleted.

Marvel's Wolverine was announced for the PlayStation 5 in September 2021. Th game is set in the same universe as the PlayStation Spider-Man games.

