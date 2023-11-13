Rumor: Marvel's Wolverine to Launch in 2024, Bend Studio's Next Game in 2025 - News

Concept artist Hung Nguy's ArtStation page had listed release windows for two major upcoming first-party PlayStation games, according to ResetEra.

Insomniac's Marvel's Wolverine had a 2024 release window listed, while an unannounced project from Bend Studio had a 2025 release window.

Both listings have since been deleted from the ArtStation page. Nguy has also worked on Company of Heroes 3, The Quarry, Demon's Souls, and more.

Marvel's Wolverine was announced for the PlayStation 5 in September 2021. Th game is set in the same universe as the PlayStation Spider-Man games.

