Rumor: Marvel's Wolverine to Launch in 2024, Bend Studio's Next Game in 2025
Concept artist Hung Nguy's ArtStation page had listed release windows for two major upcoming first-party PlayStation games, according to ResetEra.
Insomniac's Marvel's Wolverine had a 2024 release window listed, while an unannounced project from Bend Studio had a 2025 release window.
Both listings have since been deleted from the ArtStation page. Nguy has also worked on Company of Heroes 3, The Quarry, Demon's Souls, and more.
Marvel's Wolverine was announced for the PlayStation 5 in September 2021. Th game is set in the same universe as the PlayStation Spider-Man games.
I highly doubt that Wolverine will come out in 2024, but if that happens... Damn, Insomniac Games is the most absurdly productive studio in the world. Game after game, quality to get 8 to 9 on metacritic and break sales records.
Sony made the bargain of the century. With Spider-Man, Wolverine, Ratchet & Clanck, it wouldn't surprise me to see these guys selling more than the entire Zenimax during the years of current generation.
Give these people back massage vouchers. It's getting heavy, even if it's just got slimmer.
I hope not. Spiderman 2 already has a lot of signs of a rushed development. I think Insomniac need to slow down a bit.
If true, I wonder if Insomniac would get a year or two off from carry the PS5 or will they have the next Ratchet and Clank or Sunset Overdrive ready to go in 26/27. Not sure what the terms were as far as Sunset Overdrive being exclusive to Microsoft, but could be a quick game to get out there during a lull year for them. Hopefully Naughty Dog can get us something good in 25.
A SO remake for 2025 wouldn't be impossible. But RC or a sequel to SO would be 26/27 as you said. Haven't Insomniac got the rights to SO back when they gone to Sony?
That would be pretty cool! I was figuring Wolverine would be a 2025 title. If so, when would we get a trailer then? TGA?
I'm skeptical to say the least. Insomniac isn't super big by modern AAA standards (527 employees) and they just released 3 games in 4 years, Miles Morales in 2020, Ratchet in 2021, and Spider-Man 2 in 2023. To pull off a 2024 release on Wolverine would be pretty insane, and I would also have quality concerns because that just feels rushed at that point. 2024 may be the internal release target, which is why this guy has it on his CV, but people shouldn't be surprised if it slips into 2025, internal targets are often missed.
Bend's game in 2025 also feels a bit unlikely, based on Schreier's leak it only began development in March 2021, before that they were supposedly working with Naughty Dog on a new Uncharted before asking to be removed from it. March 2021-2025 (4-4.75 years) is not a very long development cycle for a AAA new IP, compare to the dev cycles for other recent Sony AAA new IP's like Horizon (7 years), Tsushima (6 years), and Bend's previous new IP Days Gone (6 years), and those are all last gen games, AAA development cycles have only gotten longer since those games released.
From what I understand insomniac has more than one team working on games. Spiderman the man game and Miles Morales was two different teams. I assume the Miles Morales team has been working on the Wolverine for a while now while the main team was working on Spiderman 2. They might combine both teams at this point to finish the release of Wolverine in time.
Insomniac always focuses it full attention on the game closest to releasing. Only time they didn't was during the early ps4 era where only one of their two studios worked on the ratchet and clank remake and they explicitly considered that an experiment that didn't work. so all of insomniac worked on Rift Apart.
Do you have a source for this? Cause I've read the opposite all over the internet from people claiming they worked there. Hard to believe they are releasing games this quickly and the whole team is working on one game at a time. That's why I looked into how they were doing this cause it just seems like so many games so quickly all of them great quality as well.
527 people is actually huge for a Sony Studio who have massive support networks. They have full support studios, a dedicated tech team based at Naughty Dog, the Visual arts
Group with a large modern motion capture studio, and constant access to huge outsource teams(200-300 man teams) in places like China that work on the manpower heavy art assets etc. Housemarque was 80 people peak for Returnal, Sucker Punch was 160 people by the end of Ghost of Tsushima, Bend Studio was around 115 when they made Days Gone, Bluepoint was 70 people for Demon’s Souls Remake etc.
I’m fairly sure the team that made Spider-man went onto make Miles Morales with the key creatives and a small team starting work on Spider-man 2 pre-production. Wolverine will be getting made by the Ratchet&Clank: Rift Apart team. I can’t say this for certain but based on comments made in interviews and credits etc.