More PlayStation Plus Classics Might Have Leaked - News

/ 106 Views

by, posted 11 minutes ago

Three more games appear to have leaked that will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Classics lineup, according to Taiwanese ratings board.

The ratings board has rated three Disney games, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS1), Thrillville (PSP), and Thrillville: Off the Rails (PSP), for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The Taiwanese ratings board has previously rated games for PS5 and PS4 that were later announced for PlayStation Plus.

Three more Disney games were rated for PS5/PS4 (PS Plus Classics) in Taiwan:



• Disney/Pixar Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (PS1)

• Thrillville: Off the Rails (PSP)

• Thrillville (PSP)



Disney/Pixar Up was rated the other day and then announced as part of this month's lineup. pic.twitter.com/T5TGVrgcka — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 17, 2023

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics for November 2023 will be available from Tuesday, November 21. The games include Teardown, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition, and more.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for November 2023 are currently available until Monday, December 5 and include Mafia II: Definitive Edition for the PS4, Dragon Ball: The Breakers for the PS4, and Aliens Fireteam Elite for the PS5 and PS4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles