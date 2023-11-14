A Highland Song Arrives December 5 for Switch and PC - News

Developer inkle announced A Highland Song will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on December 5.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Enter the Highlands. Lose yourself. Find harmony. Reach the sea. A narrative adventure with rhythm and survival elements, from the creators of Heaven’s Vault and 80 Days.

Story

Moira McKinnon has never seen the sea.

For fifteen years she’s lived with her mum in a small house on the edge of the Scottish Highlands—then one day she receives a letter from her Uncle Hamish urging her to come to the coast. If she can reach his lighthouse for the solstice, a wonderful surprise will be waiting…

And so, Moira runs away.

World

In the Highlands, every peak has a story to tell and every valley echoes with song. Giants sleep, ghosts sing, crows carry messages, and eagles lift the dead.

But the Highlands’ crags are unforgiving and its summits are cold—Moira’s trek will not be easy.

Can you help her find a way across this winding wilderness in time?

Game

A Highland Song is a narrative adventure game from inkle, the creators of 80 Days, Heaven’s Vault, and last year’s surprise hit Overboard!

Explore hills crisscrossed by routes—some well-trodden, others hidden away—that are filled with stories, lost things, echoes, and memories.

Climb peaks to orient yourself and plan your next steps. Then hop, slide, and jump through the valleys in time with the music.

And be prepared to make the journey more than once, because a single trip isn’t nearly enough to discover the Highlands’ deepest secrets.

This 2.5D side-scrolling adventure brings the Highlands to life with a blend of hand-drawn animation, impressionistic painted scenery, and dynamic lighting/weather effects.

Music

The music in the game is provided by composer Laurence Chapman alongside two multi-award-winning giants of the Scottish folk scene, Talisk, and Fourth Moon. Royalty of the festival circuit, these two bands combine virtuosic instrumental playing with fast, inventive rhythms, to produce new tunes in traditional styles played with beauty, energy and swagger.

