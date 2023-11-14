Ark: Survival Ascended for Xbox Series X|S Delayed - News

/ 704 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Studio Wildcard has announced the Xbox Series X|S and Windows Store versions of Ark: Survival Ascended has been delayed.

The game was originally set to launch today, November 14 for the Xbox Series X|S and Windows Store, however, the game is still in the middle of the "certification process" and will now likely launch "later this week."

"Xbox and Windows Survivors, the game is still going through the certification process and will not be releasing on Tuesday," said Studio Wildcard. "We are expecting it to release it later this week, but, we'll update with a more precise time when we have it."

The PlayStation 5 version of Ark: Survival Ascended is supposed to launch at the end of November. The game first released for PC via Steam Early Access in late October.

Xbox and Windows Survivors, the game is still going through the certification process and will not be releasing on Tuesday.



We are expecting it to release it later this week, but, we'll update with a more precise time when we have it. — ARK: Survival Ascended (@survivetheark) November 13, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles