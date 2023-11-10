Naughty Dog Head of Technology Leaves the Studio After 17 Years - News

Naughty Dog's head of technology Christian Gyrling has left the studio after 17 years and will be succeeded by Travis Mcintosh, announced the developer via Twitter.

"Our head of technology Christian Gyrling has decided to leave Naughty Dog after an amazing 17-year career at our studios," said Naughty Dog.

"We're grateful for his many contributions to the studio, our games, and his teammates. We will miss Christian greatly and wish him the best of luck on where his path leads next.

"Travis Mcintosh, a 19-year veteran at Naughty Dog, will succeed Christian as head of technology."

