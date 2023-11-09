Rumor: The Next Mass Effect Isn't Expected Until At Least 2029 - News

The next Mass Effect game from BioWare is reportedly years away from releasing, according to Jeff Grubb and Tamoor Hussain speaking on Giant Bomb's Game Mess Morning this week.

"This game is just nowhere near coming out," said Grubb. "I was told that when they revealed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in 2018, this is similar in terms of timeline. That was announced in 2018 and we're not getting that game until maybe next year.

"So now do the math for that, and we’re talking 2029 for Mass Effect 5."

Hussain added, I've heard some things as well, and this game is so far away. It is so far in another galaxy right now."

Grubb stated the N7 Day teaser released this week was done reassure fans the game was still in development.

"When I asked, it was just like, 'hey, is this just because they have to do something for N7 Day?' Yes. For this thing, that’s all this is."

Pre-production on the next Mass Effect game is going "very well," according to the developer in November 2022.

