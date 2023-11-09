Rumor: The Next Mass Effect Isn't Expected Until At Least 2029 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 529 Views
The next Mass Effect game from BioWare is reportedly years away from releasing, according to Jeff Grubb and Tamoor Hussain speaking on Giant Bomb's Game Mess Morning this week.
"This game is just nowhere near coming out," said Grubb. "I was told that when they revealed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf in 2018, this is similar in terms of timeline. That was announced in 2018 and we're not getting that game until maybe next year.
"So now do the math for that, and we’re talking 2029 for Mass Effect 5."
Hussain added, I've heard some things as well, and this game is so far away. It is so far in another galaxy right now."
Grubb stated the N7 Day teaser released this week was done reassure fans the game was still in development.
"When I asked, it was just like, 'hey, is this just because they have to do something for N7 Day?' Yes. For this thing, that’s all this is."
Pre-production on the next Mass Effect game is going "very well," according to the developer in November 2022.
Ok, then there was absolutely zero point in them announcing it a few years back, with the other recent teaser equally redundant.
Dragon Age 4 was basically announced after the DLC of 3 finished. But developement started in 2015, cancelled then started as a service game because EA. Then Anthem happened in 2019. DA4 might have been announced in 2018 but DA:Dreadwolf as it's known or the non-service game it's supposedly meant to me only started after Anthem failed. So taking much of this as grain of salt.
But the idea ME next game is so long off is both laughable and sad. These cuts the studio have made aren't promising for the future really.
So the teaser was just to recruit employees, then. Absolutely no value in releasing a tease for consumers this early, so it has to be to attract talent.
Also, I guess this means the next Dragon Age game is just in the clean up bugs phase of development?