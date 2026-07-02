Kepler Delays ONTOS to 2027 - News

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Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Frictional Games have announced the science-fiction mystery thriller, ONTOS, has been delayed to 2027. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

“ONTOS is our most ambitious game to date, both in terms of its size and scale, and in the depth and layers of our story and gameplay," reads the announcement. "In order to deliver this vision, we have decided to push the release of ONTOS to 2027. We look forward to sharing more updates about ONTOS, our characters, and our world soon."

Read details on the game below:

Story

From the creators of SOMA comes ONTOS, a sci-fi adventure that takes you to the edge of reality. You are Aditi Amani, invited to the repurposed moon hotel Samsara by the cryptic legacy of your estranged father, a brilliant mind-turned-prophet. What begins as a search for answers quickly spirals into something far stranger. Samsara is no ordinary outpost, but a place where reality fractures, where truths are buried beneath layers of deception and obscurity. As you delve deeper, guided by fragments of your father’s past, you must confront disturbing revelations about the nature of existence - and your place in it.

Experiments

ONTOS presents a gauntlet of chilling experiments and disturbing encounters that push the boundaries of both science and morality. Each test invites you to peel back another layer of a world that takes you one step closer to the ultimate truth. Confront existential questions that will make you question the nature of the soul, suffering, and the very fabric of reality itself. These trials are not just puzzles—they are provocations. Your choices echo forward, and you must be prepared to face the consequences. Foresight is paramount, but even what you judge to be the best moral actions can lead to devastating outcomes.

Gameplay

At its core, ONTOS is an immersive narrative with a tactile, systems-driven gameplay experience. Ingenuity and research are your greatest weapons. You’ll scavenge materials, manipulate intricate machinery, and engage with analog systems requiring careful calibration and hands-on interaction. Planning is key, choose wisely or suffer the consequences. There’s no ‘one solution’; instead, the goal is what you can make of a situation.

Exploration

The moon base Samsara is a vast, interconnected labyrinth built atop the ruins of a failed mining colony and an opulent hotel lost to time. Now, it’s a domain carved up by philosophical factions, where science bleeds into faith. Venture through repurposed spaces where the surreal becomes captivating; labs built in lavish casinos and dramatic theatre stages; experiments set up in emptied pools; strange machines built in ancient moon caves, and much more. Every corner of Samsara tells a story, and every story has something hiding beneath the surface, waiting to be found…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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